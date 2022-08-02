"F***ing idiot" - Pat McAfee on the realization he had during his match at WWE SummerSlam 

Pat McAfee settled the score against Happy Corbin last night at WWE SummerSlam. The SmackDown commentator defeated Corbin after delivering a low blow, followed by a Panama Sunset Flip powerbomb. However, it seems that McAfee struggled a bit with the top rope spots.

McAfee stumbled as he jumped to the top rope to superplex Corbin, but quickly regained his balance. It happened again in the closing moments of the match, with the podcaster struggling to get his footing on the top rope, leading to the end looking a bit 'unclean'.

On a recent edition of The Pat McAfee show, Pat explained how he failed to realize earlier that the ropes would be wet due to it being an open air arena. This led to his struggles with the turnbuckle spots:

"Ropes are wet, a little slick, the shoes I was wearing, had not worn them on ropes. A lot of things, as they are happening, I’m thinking, 'F***ing idiot. You are so dumb.’ I go for the base jump to catch Bum Ass Corbin off top. I felt really good about that as I was flying through the air. Left foot on first, whoosh, I felt like I had nothing under me. (...) As it is happening, they say you have so much adrenaline you don’t feel anything, that’s a lie. As my shins were bouncing on the ropes, ‘Oh, I’ve never been hurt so bad.'" [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Pat McAfee on not realizing earlier that it was going to be humid

While WWE does not conduct many events in open air arenas, a show like SummerSlam called for a big gathering and an equally big venue to host all the fans.

While preparing for the match, Pat did not realize that it was going to be so humid. Speaking on his podcast, the SmackDown commentator detailed his realization on the day of the event:

"Whenever it’s hot and rain is coming, that means it’s humid as f***. I didn’t think about that as I was training in my basement and air conditioning. That hit me day of. ‘This is not an arena or enclosed. It’s going to be hot as f***.’ I’m walking around, sweating, and haven’t done anything. I started to hydrate, hammer water and Gatorade" [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Despite the hurdles, McAfee finished his match. It remains to be seen whether the feud between Pat McAfee and Corbin continues following their encounter at SummerSlam.

