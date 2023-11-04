Pat McAfee's shirtless moment for Nick Saban on College GameDay has fans contemplating the former NFL star's availability next season

Fans of college football were able to see Pat McAfee shirtless in today's airing of College GameDay. The former NFL punter did his usual shenanigans with Alabama's Nick Saban on set.

They were also able to confirm that the former player-turned-sports analyst is in prime form. McAfee also stood on the table from the show, energizing the crowd behind the live set.

Some fans didn't approve of Pat McAfee going shirtless on a football institution such as College GameDay:

Some fans started to wonder if McAfee going shirtless might hurt the program and the anchor in the long run:

Others had more graphic reactions to his live TV stunt:

Some people just find McAfee funny:

Some fans think this is just what the show needed:

He's managed to turn even the most loyal of viewers against the show:

Some fans just wanted to have McAfee's energy levels:

Why is College GameDay and Pat McAfee in Tuscaloosa?

The College GameDay bandwagon, including Lee Corso and Pat McAfee, travelled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for Week 10 of college football.

The most important game of the weekend is being played there. The Alabama Crimson Tide clashes with the LSU Tigers in a matchup that could shape up who travels to Atlanta, Georgia, in a month to face Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide is currently No. 8 in the nation, while the Tigers are ranked No. 13.

Who's the favorite for the clash between Alabama and LSU?

The Crimson Tide are three-point favorites in their clash with the Tigers in Week 10. Neither side has had their intended season, with them falling to non-SEC schools in the opening weeks of the season.

In Week 1, the Tigers fell to a resurgent Florida State and then dropped from the AP Poll Top 10 never to return. A few weeks later, LSU fell in a thrilling match to Ole Miss.

For its part, the Crimson Tide lost a Week 2 clash with the Texas Longhorns and had difficulty with dispatching rivals in the first half of the season. However, ever since Nick Saban's side has shown resilience and crept back into the top 10.

If the Tigers do have an advantage, it is their quarterback Jayden Daniels, who's having a terrific season when compared to Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Sadly for him, his defensive unit hasn't been up to par while Alabama's has kept them on the playoffs track.