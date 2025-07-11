Paul Finebaum claims "best quarterback in the country" Cade Klubnik can help Dabo Swinney take a swing at national championship

Cade Klubnik is set for his fourth season with the Clemson Tigers. The pocket passing quarterback is one of the key players of Dabo Swinney's Tigers entering the 2025 campaign.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum is a huge fan of Klubnik and believes he'll be key in his side's national championship push.

"I think Clemson is a sure thing to get back (in the College Football Playoff), they may even have a legitimate shot at winning the title," Finebaum said on Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take (Timestamp: 1:07).

"They have in my mind the best quarterback in the country in Cade Klubnik. They have an elite defense with perhaps three No. 1 picks on there, and Dabo Swinney, even though he's fallen off the face of the earth for a while, he's back now, and I think this is his best team since his last national championship appearance in 2019."

Finebaum is confident that the Clemson Tigers will put up a solid challenge for a deep playoff run in 2025. The team has an elite quarterback, solid defense and a head coach who reached the national championship in the 2019 campaign.

The Tigers made the playoffs last season, but they were eliminated by the Texas Longhorns in the first round. However, Clemson fans have every right to be optimistic as their side has been hard at work in sorting out their few flaws ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Cade Klubnik-led Clemson Tigers aim for 2025 national championship run

Cade Klubnik is gearing up for his third season as the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. Klubnik has spent his entire collegiate football career with the Tigers, which is an increasingly rare feat in modern college football.

Klubnik had the best season of his career in 2024 as he led his side to the College Football Playoff. He contributed to the team's run with a stat line of 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for 463 yards and seven TDs.

According to BetMGM, the Tigers have +900 odds of winning the 2025 national championship. These odds are below just the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions and Oregon Ducks.

Paul Finebaum believes that Cade Klubnik is the best collegiate quarterback in the country, and Clemson Tigers fans would love to agree. However, it's up to the Westlake (Austin) High School product to prove that they're indeed right and he's capable of bringing glory to the Tigers.

