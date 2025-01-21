Paul Finebaum issues blunt reality check to SEC after Big Ten heavyweight Ohio State beats Notre Dame to win the National Championship 

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday to win the National Championship. It was the second year in a row that the Big Ten had a National Champion after the Michigan Wolverines won last season.

The emergence of the Big Ten in recent seasons as a competitor to the SEC as the best conference in college football has been a big talking point.

The Big Ten had three teams that made it to the quarterfinals (Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon), whereas the SEC only had two (Texas and Georgia). The Big Ten had two of those teams advance to the semifinals, whereas the SEC only had one.

On Tuesday morning, analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on 'Get Up' to talk about the emergence of the Big Ten as a rival to the SEC. He was asked if the Big Ten is the best conference in college football.

"The answer, Greenie, is yes," said Finebaum. "The Big Ten at the moment owns college football and there's no way you can say it doesn't. When you go back-to-back, that's generational. In Ohio State's case, they beat two SEC schools along the way.

"And there's an old saying that was emanated in 1828 when Andrew Jackson was elected President. A senator from New York said 'To the victor goes the spoils,' and that's exactly where the Big Ten is this morning. It's an uncomfortable feeling for the SEC which has owned the sport, but it's a reality this morning."

Paul Finebaum believes the Big Ten has emerged as a rival to the SEC after Ohio State's National Championship win

Paul Finebaum believes the Big Ten has emerged as a rival to the SEC, and it is hard to argue otherwise. With two National Championship wins in a row, the Big Ten has been the most dominant conference for two seasons straight.

Not only is the conference winning championships, but it had more participants in the playoffs in the new 12-team format.

Before this two-year run from the Big Ten, the SEC was by far the most dominant conference. SEC teams had won the previous four National Championships and six of the last eight. Before Michigan won last season, the Big Ten had not had a National Championship since Ohio State in the 2014 season.

The Big Ten had four teams in the college football playoff to the SEC's three. Their teams made it further in the playoffs on average. As a result, there is no doubt that the Big Ten was the best conference this season.

