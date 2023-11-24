ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has been at the forefront of the campaign against Michigan after the scandal about in-person sign-stealing broke.

The analyst has repeatedly raged and ranted against the program and its coach, Jim Harbaugh. On the "Tim May Show," Finebaum ripped into Wolverines fans and their support of the program even after the evidence against them in the scandal was revealed.

"I don't want to just open up another scab, or pulling another scab with Michigan fans. But Tim, I've said that many times. And I'll say it again here. I've never seen a creepier, more tone deaf group of fans in my life.

"I know you're probably saying I knew that 45 years ago. Yeah. But I mean, just some of the stuff that they said," Finebaum said.

Earlier in the week when he appeared on "The Matt Barrie Show," Finebaum was scathing in his response to criticism by Michigan fans reacting to his disgust at Jim Harbaugh's role in the scandal.

"As somebody who deals with fan bases from primarily one conference, but it branches out a little bit broader beyond that, I’ve never come in contact with a fan base that’s as insecure and consumed with their own self worth in a false way. There’s no more sniveling fan base in America than Michigan, either,” Finebaum said.

Paul Finebaum's long-running beef with Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

The past few weeks must have felt like catharsis for analyst Paul Finebaum. He has been ready at every turn with scathing responses to every comment made by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

After Harbaugh called the Michigan Wolverines 'America's team' after their win against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Finebaum went on the warpath on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"I found it sad and pathetic. Why? Because this isn't America's Team. This isn't what America's about. Here we are, just days removed from Veteran's Day, where we honor people who are really representative of America. This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating."

"This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating. Cheating. Trying to steal signs to gain an unfair advantage, that’s not the way this country was built and that’s not what should be described as America’s team," he added.

On "The Dan Patrick Show," Finebaum recently made a startling claim about the Wolverines' season.

"I will refuse to recognize Michigan as the National Champs," Finebaum said. "I was taught that athletics should be an even playing field and to me, they are not subscribing to that."

Wolverines fans will hope that their team does not lose 'the game' to arch-rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, otherwise, Paul Finebaum will be on their case in a big way.