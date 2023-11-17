ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has been critical of Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh since the sign-stealing controversy emerged a few weeks ago. On an episode of the "Dan Patrick Show," Paul Finebaum made a surprising statement about Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines' possible success this season.

"I will refuse to recognize Michigan as the National Champs," Finebaum said. "I was taught that athletics should be an even playing field and to me, they are not subscribing to that."

Earlier in the week, on an appearance on the "Matt Barrie Show," Finebaum dropped the hammer on the Michigan fans who have been criticizing him for his comments on Harbaugh.

"As somebody who deals with fan bases from primarily one conference, but it branches out a little bit broader beyond that, I’ve never come in contact with a fan base that’s as insecure and consumed with their own self worth in a false way. There’s no more sniveling fan base in America than Michigan, either,” Finebaum said.

Finebaum does not like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and he did not hide this revulsion at the revelations of in-person sign-stealing as the Connor Stalions mystery deepened.

”Two weeks ago, I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career," Finebaum said. "I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt. Never again. ... This is a disgusting story with every revelation which happens every single day of the week. And the fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable."

Earlier in the week, after the embattled Jim Harbaugh called the Wolverines 'America's team,' Finebaum was on the warpath again on an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.

“I found it sad and pathetic,” Finebaum said. “Why? Because this isn’t America’s team. This isn’t what America’s about. Here we are, just days removed from Veterans Day, where we honor people who are really representative of America."

"This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating. Cheating."

“Trying to steal signs to gain an unfair advantage, that’s not the way this country was built and that’s not what should be described as America’s team," he added.

It seems that if the Michigan Wolverines go on and find success, their achievements will always be tainted by some quarters of the CFB fraternity.