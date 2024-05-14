"Penn State would be the toughest environment": Joel Klatt picks most challenging destination for Big Ten schools to play in 2024

Football analyst Joel Klatt asserts that Penn State's Beaver Stadium will pose the toughest environment for teams amidst a Big Ten landscape poised for significant change in the upcoming season. The Big Ten conference is undergoing a seismic shift, welcoming notable additions like USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington.

These formidable schools promise tough competition, particularly on their home turf. Despite this, Joel Klatt suggests that none of them surpasses the electric atmosphere of Penn State's Beaver Stadium.

Klatt said:

“I think that the best environment in the new Big Ten is a whiteout at Penn State, so Penn State would be the toughest environment. Every time I talk with anybody who’s going on the road, they always say the same thing. Penn State, toughest environment in the Big Ten. So there’s that.”

Beaver Stadium's renowned whiteout games, particularly under the lights, amplify the intensity to unprecedented levels.

The Nittany Lions' 2024 schedule features high-profile clashes against powerhouses like Ohio State and Washington, offering them firsthand experience of the cacophony that envelops Happy Valley.

With these matchups looming in November, both teams are poised to confront the formidable challenge posed by Beaver Stadium's impassioned fanbase.

Former Penn State Micah Parsons partners with Adidas

Former Nittany Lions football standout Micah Parsons has signed a multi-year contract with Adidas.

The press release on Tuesday highlighted Adidas' enthusiasm for including Parsons on their roster. Chris McGuire, VP of Sports Marketing at Adidas, also expressed his excitement over the union.

McGuire stated (per adidas News):

“Micah is a perfect addition to join the three stripes. His passion for greatness – both on and off the field – positions him to be one of the biggest stars in the game, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the Adidas family.”

Parsons, a Harrisburg native, had a stellar college football career, collecting 191 tackles. He recorded five sacks in the two seasons he played for the Lions in 2018 and 2019. His outstanding performance at the Lions led to him being selected as the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons declined to join Dallas in the 2021 season and has done nothing but improve since then, being the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and receiving the AP accolade in 2021. Most exceptionally, Parsons made history with a personal record of 14 sacks and 64 tackles in his rookie year.

