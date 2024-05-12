David Njoku has reiterated his displeasure with Micah Parsons slandering the Browns after the Cowboys defender said 'Cleveland is Cleveland' during a broadcast when they were sharing a stage together. At the time, the Cleveland player had expressed his disapproval but now he has come back even stronger, saying,

"I feel like Cleveland raised me from a boy to a man, becoming a man in this city, it means more than what most may think. So with Parsons and the other idiot — just talking down on Cleveland is just something I won’t accept, no matter what. No matter what happens, I will never accept it. So just, with that being said, respect the city, bro. It’s very simple."

David Njoku is from New Jersey but he has a lot of love for Cleveland after the Browns drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. When the Dallas defensive star was being disrespectful of his adopted city earlier, he pointed out that Micah Parsons was also sitting with him instead of playing in the Super Bowl. You can watch the initial exchange below.

Who is the "other idiot" David Njoku is referring to, apart from Micah Parsons, who reportedly slandered the Browns?

In his latest response, David Njoku also mentioned another "idiot" other than Micah Parsons who had denigrated the Browns. While we are not sure who that might be, indications point to it being Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals receiver had disparaged them last season.

Prior to the divisional matchup, the Cincinnati receiver had said that he found playing against their Ohio rivals no different and had said that he was almost about to call the Browns the Elves.

In response, star player Myles Garrett had responded saying that he found the comments disrespectful and that while a bit of banter is warranted, that went a bit too far. So, it is entirely possible that David Njoku is referring to the same episode.

All of this, though, serves no primary function to the way the 2024 NFL season will shape out. Both the Browns and the Cowboys would have been disappointed by how they went out in the Wild Card round to inexperienced quarterbacks. The Bengals never made it to the playoffs at all after Joe Burrow went down injured.

Amid all the talk of respect and disrespect, they will have to earn it on the field in 2024. Everything else is just a distraction.

