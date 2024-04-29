"Break out that checkbook": Micah Parsons' brother lays demands at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' door

Micah Parsons has emerged as one of the most dominant linebackers in the game at present. However, the Dallas Cowboys have not yet handed him a lengthy contract extension, leaving many fans and analysts in shock. Micah's brother, Terrence Parsons, has now put out a message to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Micah Parsons was selected by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft in the first round as the 12th overall pick and signed a rookie contract worth $17.1 million with a fifth-year option. The 24-year-old has more than lived up to his expectations, and the Dallas Cowboys activated the fifth-year option on his deal worth $21 million earlier this year but did not hand him a new contract.

A few days ago, before the 2024 NFL draft, the Cowboys agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, making him one of the highest-paid WRs in the league. St. Brown has reportedly signed a contract worth $120 million for four years. It is this deal that led Parsons' brother to call out Jones and the Cowboys once again. Terrence wrote on X (previously Twitter):

“Lmfaooo but we waiting on leaves to fall. Jerry break out that checkbook.”

Terrence highlighted the fact that while three-time Pro Bowler Parsons is waiting, others are being handed big contracts. And as such, Micah Parsons will want a record-breaking deal as well. A contract that justifies his flexibility in operating at multiple defensive positions.

The bar for Micah Parsons

The highest-paid linebacker in the league currently is Baltimore Ravens’ Roquan Smith, with a $20 million per year salary. However, Parsons will be looking at Kansas City Chiefs defensive lynchpin Chris Jones’ contract as well. Jones signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs amounting to $158.75 million, per NFL.com.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Micah Parsons will be demanding his contract be in line with the likes of Smith and Jones. Apart from being a record-setter for the linebacker position in the entire league, Parsons could lead the Cowboys for years to come. Only time will tell if Jerry Jones will break the bank for his LB or not.