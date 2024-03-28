Micah Parsons’ brother warns Cowboys to “keep cutting them checks”

Micah Parsons has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. In just three seasons, he has already accumulated 40.5 sacks and has been a Defensive Player of the Year candidate multiple times.

The challenges for the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL season is that Parsons is entering the final year of his contract. While it can be assumed that they have a strong desire to extend his deal, doing so will likely be extremely expensive. Top edge players are among the highest paid NFL players and Parsons is clearly one of the best at his position.

His brother Terrence Parsons recently addressed the situation from his personal X account. He responded to a post suggesting that Micah Parsons should seek to play for a new team.

Here's how Terrence responded:

"We gonna embrace the rebuild and build something special. Dallas Cowboys for life, as long as they keep cutting them checks."

It's encouraging for Dallas fans that his brother suggested that Micah Parsons wants to remain with the Cowboys. It may be a bit less enticing for Jerry Jones that they are expecting a massive pay day, and rightfully so.

It's reasonable to think that he will want to become the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position some time before the free agency period next year.

What could Micah Parsons' next contract look like with the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons

Just four edge rushers currently have contracts worth at least $25 million in AAV ahead of the 2024 NFL season. That list will surely grow to include Micah Parsons whenever he eventually signs his next contract, whether it be with the Dallas Cowboys or somewhere else.

San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa currently tops the list with $34 million in AAV, more than $5 million more than any other edge player. It's fair to assume that Parsons will at least want a similar deal as Bosa, if not requiring to eclipse it. He is a year younger than Bosa and his production is comparable. Over the past three years, Parson has just four fewer total sacks.

Assuming Parsons gets a new five-year extension, like Bosa did, it's possible that he slightly surpasses his AAV and gets paid in the range of $35 million per season. This means that his total contract could be worth $175 million, if not more.