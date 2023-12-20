"People forgot that I'm not only his coach, but that's my son" - Deion Sanders unveils true sentiments for Shedeur, who ate up severe beating in 2023

Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, recently opened up about his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, who endured an onrushing season in 2023.

Shedeur, despite completing 70% of his passes, faced a staggering 52 sacks, the highest in NCAA, and even missed the final game due to a fractured bone in his back.

In a candid Zoom call with The Associated Press, Deion Sanders shared his true sentiments and unveiled his plans to address the challenges faced by his son and the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Coach Prime expressed genuine concern for Shedeur's well-being, acknowledging that as a father, the relentless beating his son endured on the field prompted him to reevaluate the team's strategy.

Keeping Shedeur's health a priority, he emphasized the need for rest and healing:

“He just needs some rest and to heal up a little bit because he took a tremendous beating."

Sanders, not just a coach but a father, provided insight into the personal dynamics at play, stating,

"Sometimes people forgot that I’m not only his coach, but that’s my son — so I understand that’s not how this is supposed to go."

Strategic Moves: Revamping the offensive line for Shedeur's Protection

In an attempt to fortify the Buffalo's vulnerabilities, especially in the offensive line, Sanders began a series of strategic maneuvers. Bringing in former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Phil Loadholt as the team's offensive line coach was the first step.

Sanders likened strengthening the offensive line through the transfer portal to how NFL free agency offers quick fixes.

In his expansive interview with The AP, Deion Sanders outlined the comprehensive changes made to fortify Shedeur's protection. The offensive line was a focal point, and the addition of skilled linemen was expected to transform the team's dynamics.

Sanders expressed his son's thrill, stating,

"He's elated, but more so than anything, he’s thinking football, he’s thinking, OK, now we have more balance."

Deion Sanders, who thrives on transparency in the social media age, acknowledged the challenges but also the benefits of constant visibility, stating,

“It’s a tremendous blessing to me because you use this as a recruiting tool, a mentorship tool, an exposure tool."

The cameras documenting both victories and defeats serve as a tool for recruitment and mentorship, allowing Sanders to connect with potential players on a more personal level.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season