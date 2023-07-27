While Carson Wentz might be busy shooting bears this offseason, one assumes he would prefer a call from the Chicago Bears right now, or any other NFL team for that matter.

He is one of the many quarterbacks who have still not been signed by a team for the upcoming season. If the situation stays as it is, and he does not get on to any team's roster, it is very difficult to see him coming back into the league in the future.

There are other quarterbacks who find themselves locked out of the league as things stand, hoping against hope that someone will give them a call and deliver them from purgatory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their situation has been complicated by young quarterbacks being taken in this year's draft, including the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson in the first round.

But these free agents may still have value for a team if their quarterback room is suddenly compromised due to injuries or some other reason.

Here is a look at some of the best quarterbacks still available in free agency:

#1 - Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is available after being cut by the Washington Commaders at the end of last season. He has had a tumultuous few years, as he was previously let go by the Indianapolis Colts and by the Philadelphia Eagles prior to that.

But he did win the Eagles their only Super Bowl, and starting in the majority of the regular season that qualified them for the playoffs. That suggests that if he can get the right coaching fit, he can still contribute.

Doug Pederson is currently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Wentz could possibly serve as a backup there to Trevor Lawrence.

#2 - Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan will be calling games for CBS this season but he has made it clear that he is not officially retiring just yet. His last season with the Indianapolis Colts turned out to be a disaster and he was benched during the season.

However, he is a former NFL MVP who will be good to mentor any young quarterback coming through the ranks. His old team, the Atlanta Falcons, for example, could do with him giving some input on the quarterback play still.

#3 - Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater is an experienced campaigner who most recently was a backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami Dolphins. The former first-round pick can still be a good backup for some teams.

#4 - Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has not retired from the NFL officially but there is a sense that he may have played his last game of football. The former Super Bowl-winning MVP did suit up for the New York Jets last season and showed that he still had some of the old nous.

#5 - Nick Foles

Talking about Carson Wentz as a Super Bowl champion means acknowledging that it was Nick Foles who finally got them over the hurdle and was the MVP in that game.

He has had a nomadic existence since that period but he could still be a good backup if the coaching fit is right. Much like Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Doug Pederson might not be the worst option.

#6 - Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel is a veteran who has played most of his career as a backup and knows the intricacies of that role. He was on the New Orleans Saints roster when Drew Brees led them to the Super Bowl.

Most recently, he was with the Los Angeles Chargers for the past two seasons, backing up Justin Herbert. He could be a steady veteran presence for a team. The New England Patriots for example, with two young quarterbacks, might want to have him as the third choice.

#7 - Bryce Perkins

Bryce Perkins also has experience as a backup quarterback and has won a Super Bowl recently sitting behind Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams. While he will not be in any position to command a starting job, someone with a championship pedigree as a backup and playing under Sean McVay can be an enticing combination.

#8 - EJ Perry

If the other quarterbacks on this list have NFL experience as starters or backups, EJ Perry has the most recent resume in terms of playing. He has played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL, meaning he is most likely to be match ready compared to anyone else.

#9 - Jake Luton

Jake Luton has been another steady backup quarterback for most of his NFL career since entering the league in 2020. He has had two stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars during that period.

Another team he has played for is the Seattle Seahawks. Given the redemption arc they gave to Geno Smith last season, maybe there is a chance there for Jake Luton there again as well.

#10 - Chase Garbers

Chase Garbers might not have the experience of other quarterbacks on this list but he is the youngest among them and has experience backing up starters with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Maybe, they should want to resign him given the doubts surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's health.