Minnesota Vikings schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and more

The Minnesota Vikings already know who they'll play their 17 games against in the 2023 season.

Kevin O'Connell's side finished with an impressive 13-4 record last season, winning the NFC North title. However, they were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild card round by the New York Giants.

Minnesota will be hoping to replicate last year's regular-season form in 2023. However, they'll also be eager for quarterback Kirk Cousins to continue delivering in the postseason.

The Vikings will face teams from the AFC West and NFC South this season. They'll also play the defending division winners from the NFC East, the NFC West, and the AFC North along with the six games against their own division rivals.

Here's the full list of teams that the Vikings will face home and away in the 2023 campaign:

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule for the Vikings will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. However, a few of the team's matchups have already been released ahead of time.

Minnesota Vikings schedule 2023 and opponents

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 September 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 September 14 Philadelphia Eagles 3 Los Angeles Chargers 4 October 1 Carolina Panthers 5 October 8 Kansas City Chiefs 6 October 15 Chicago Bears 7 October 23 San Francisco 49ers 8 October 29 Green Bay Packers 9 November 5 Atlanta Falcons 10 November 12 New Orleans Saints 11 November 19 Denver Broncos 12 November 27 Chicago Bears 13 Bye 14 December 10 Las Vegas Raiders 15 December 17 Cincinnati Bengals 16 December 24 Detroit Lions 17 December 31 Green Bay Packers 18 January 7, 2023 Detroit Lions

Note: Full table for the Minnesota Vikings with the time and TV schedule will be updated on Thursday, 8 PM ET.

Minnesota Vikings home schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 September 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 Los Angeles Chargers 5 October 8 Kansas City Chiefs 7 October 23 San Francisco 49ers 10 November 12 New Orleans Saints 12 November 27 Chicago Bears 16 December 24 Detroit Lions 17 December 31 Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings away schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 2 September 14 Philadelphia Eagles 4 October 1 Carolina Panthers 6 October 15 Chicago Bears 8 October 29 Green Bay Packers 9 November 5 Atlanta Falcons 11 November 19 Denver Broncos 14 December 10 Las Vegas Raiders 15 December 17 Cincinnati Bengals 18 January 7, 2023 Detroit Lions

