Minnesota Vikings schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and more

By Arnold
Modified May 11, 2023 16:01 GMT
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings already know who they'll play their 17 games against in the 2023 season.

Kevin O'Connell's side finished with an impressive 13-4 record last season, winning the NFC North title. However, they were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild card round by the New York Giants.

Minnesota will be hoping to replicate last year's regular-season form in 2023. However, they'll also be eager for quarterback Kirk Cousins to continue delivering in the postseason.

The Vikings will face teams from the AFC West and NFC South this season. They'll also play the defending division winners from the NFC East, the NFC West, and the AFC North along with the six games against their own division rivals.

Here's the full list of teams that the Vikings will face home and away in the 2023 campaign:

  • Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers
  • Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals.

The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule for the Vikings will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. However, a few of the team's matchups have already been released ahead of time.

Minnesota Vikings schedule 2023 and opponents

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Week

Date

Opponent

Time

TV Channel

1

September 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2

September 14

Philadelphia Eagles

3

Los Angeles Chargers

4

October 1

Carolina Panthers

5

October 8

Kansas City Chiefs

6

October 15

Chicago Bears

7

October 23

San Francisco 49ers

8

October 29

Green Bay Packers

9

November 5

Atlanta Falcons

10

November 12

New Orleans Saints

11

November 19

Denver Broncos

12

November 27

Chicago Bears

13

Bye

14

December 10

Las Vegas Raiders

15

December 17

Cincinnati Bengals

16

December 24

Detroit Lions

17

December 31

Green Bay Packers

18

January 7, 2023

Detroit Lions

Note: Full table for the Minnesota Vikings with the time and TV schedule will be updated on Thursday, 8 PM ET.

Minnesota Vikings home schedule 2023

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

TV Channel

1

September 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

Los Angeles Chargers

5

October 8

Kansas City Chiefs

7

October 23

San Francisco 49ers

10

November 12

New Orleans Saints

12

November 27

Chicago Bears

16

December 24

Detroit Lions

17

December 31

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings away schedule 2023

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

TV Channel

2

September 14

Philadelphia Eagles

4

October 1

Carolina Panthers

6

October 15

Chicago Bears

8

October 29

Green Bay Packers

9

November 5

Atlanta Falcons

11

November 19

Denver Broncos

14

December 10

Las Vegas Raiders

15

December 17

Cincinnati Bengals

18

January 7, 2023

Detroit Lions

