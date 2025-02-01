  • home icon
"Perfect timing": CFB world reacts to Shedeur Sanders' latest post on X

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:49 GMT
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed a four-year college football career and is now poised to be one of the first players selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is a hot commodity coming out of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ahead of the draft, there have been rumors of the New York Giants selecting Shedeur with the third pick of April's draft, especially after his most recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter)

The college football world has something to say about it, with one tweeting:

"Only took us 6 years. But we here. Perfect timing."
A fan added:

"@TheGiantTopic patiently waiting for pick no.3"

Another said,

"CAN'T WAIT TO HEAR THE GIANTS CALL YOUR NAME! SHEDEUR SANDERS FUTURE GIANT!"

Some fans weren't as optimistic about the Giants link:

A fan added:

"Your a Cleveland Brown"

Another said:

"TITAN"

What could Shedeur Sanders bring to the New York Giants?

The New York Giants finally moved on from Daniel Jones during the 2024 regular season. The former first-round pick was the Giants' starting quarterback for five and a half seasons but couldn't lead them to consistent playoff success.

Hence, the Giants enter this year's draft with a gaping hole at the quarterback position. Sanders could fill that if he's still available at the third pick.

If the Giants select him, Sanders could be an instant starter in New York. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix were Day 1 starters from the 2024 draft class, while Sanders and Cam Ward are poised to follow suit in 2025.

Shedeur Sanders is a pro-ready quarterback with a large body of work from his collegiate days. He should improve a Giant team that went 3-14 in the regular season.

What are scouts saying about Shedeur Sanders?

Scouts and evaluators view Shedeur Sanders as a Day 1 prospect ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. His pocket poise, ball placement, mobility and calmness in primetime are innate abilities that should serve him well at the professional level.

However, scouts have expressed concerns about Shedeur's size, average arm talent and limitations in anticipating a sack. Three things must be improved upon if he wishes a long and fruitful professional career.

If they are figured out, the Sanders and Malik Nabers duo could take the Giants from perennial disappointment to consistent contention.

Edited by Bhargav
