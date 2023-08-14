Peyton Manning returning to alma mater University of Tennessee as a professor

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will return to the University of Tennessee this fall as "a featured expert," the school announced Monday.

Manning played quarterback for the Volunteers for four seasons (from 1994-1997) and was their starter for three. He's considered one of the best players in the Vols' history, and now he is back at his alma mater.

According to an official communiqué, the University of Tennessee has hired the 1997 SEC Player of the Year as a professor. UT announced that the College of Communication and Information had appointed Manning as a professor of practice for the Fall 2023 term.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty.

"Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders," said Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information.

Peyton Manning will partner with the CCI faculty and teach a variety of topics like sports reporting, video production and public speaking, among others. He will also be teaching his classes in person, which is exciting for him to be back on campus.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily.

"I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers," Manning said.

Peyton Manning has worked with UT before

It shouldn't be surprising to see the five-time NFL MVP back at the University of Tennessee.

Ever since Manning graduated from UT, he has been vocal about his support and has helped the school out. He started the Peyton Manning Scholarship, which is given to some of UT's brightest first-year students.

Manning also gives internships to some Tennessee students in the journalism and electronic media programs at his Omaha Production company.

Peyton Manning's college career

The two-time Super Bowl champion threw for 11,201 yards in his college career at UT, including passing for 89 touchdowns and just 33 interceptions.

Manning was widely projected to be the first overall pick in 1997 but came back for his senior season. In his senior year, Manning went 287-for-477 for 3,819 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Manning was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.