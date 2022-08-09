Peyton Manning announces scholarship endowment with Georgia Tech in memory of friend and former teammate Demaryius Thomas

Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas fans, and much of the NFL noted Monday, August 8, as an unofficial holiday. The day, 8/8, was acknowledged by many as Demaryius Thomas Day as he wore the No. 88 jersey in his heyday.

The famously productive Broncos receiver passed away last December. Thomas was discovered dead in his home as a result of a seizure disorder.

Manning has now put together a scholarship endowment with Georgia Tech in his honor. According to Sportscenter via Coley Harvey, Manning remembered his old teammate fondly, calling him "unselfish, tough, dependable," and "accountable."

Georgia Tech was the wide receiver's alma mater, which is why the former Broncos quarterback chose the college as the place to hold the scholarship.

Coley Harvey @ColeyHarvey



Here’s our Demaryius Thomas wasn’t only Peyton Manning’s most-targeted Broncos WR, he was also a friend. So when his friend died last December, Manning told Thomas’ alma mater he wanted to help.Here’s our @SportsCenter piece on how he did that this 8/8 Day: Demaryius Thomas wasn’t only Peyton Manning’s most-targeted Broncos WR, he was also a friend. So when his friend died last December, Manning told Thomas’ alma mater he wanted to help.Here’s our @SportsCenter piece on how he did that this 8/8 Day: https://t.co/E713Zeavzb

Georgia Tech is also honoring the late wide receiver with a "DT8" logo placed on the field and on helmets. Demaryius Thomas wore the number eight jersey in college. In the future, the team will have two players with a number eight jersey and those players must have similar characteristics to Thomas.

Georgia Tech Football @GeorgiaTechFB /



Today, we honor the legacy of Demaryius Thomas, who was an inspirational force in the lives of friends, family, teammates and fans. We miss him and will never forget him.



We'll share our memories of him and make a positive impact on others in our community. Today, we honor the legacy of Demaryius Thomas, who was an inspirational force in the lives of friends, family, teammates and fans. We miss him and will never forget him.We'll share our memories of him and make a positive impact on others in our community. #DTDay 8️⃣/8️⃣Today, we honor the legacy of Demaryius Thomas, who was an inspirational force in the lives of friends, family, teammates and fans. We miss him and will never forget him. We'll share our memories of him and make a positive impact on others in our community. #DTDay https://t.co/4LSWGPOlFp

Demaryius Thomas' career

Denver Broncos Super Bowl XLVIII Media Availability

No. 88's career in the NFL began with the 22nd pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. Demaryius Thomas was chosen by the Denver Broncos and endured a quiet rookie season, earning just 283 yards and two touchdowns.

However, 2011 put his name on the map. While the regular season was an improvement, Thomas' production was in the same vicinity as his rookie year as he earned 551 yards and four touchdowns.

However, his famous overtime play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs saw him grab the entire NFL's attention.

Tim Tebow was the quarterback who had led the Broncos back from the brink to the playoffs, but not many expected the team to beat the Steelers. However, Denver pushed Pittsburgh to overtime.

In one passage of play, the Broncos got the ball and Thomas caught a short pass that was taken to the house. The play knocked the Steelers out in one of the most shocking postseason upsets of the modern era.

The wide receiver's career took off after that encounter. The Broncos got Manning the following offseason and the two hit the ground running. Over the next four seasons, Thomas earned at least 1300 yards each season and played in two Super Bowls, winning one.

In 2018, Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans after it was clear the team needed a different kind of ammunition ahead of the season. In 2019, which was his final year in the NFL, Thomas played for the New York Jets, earning 433 yards and one touchdown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra