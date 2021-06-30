Demaryius Thomas net worth: How much is the five-time Pro Bowl WR worth?

Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had a successful career in the NFL over the course of nine seasons. During his time in the NFL, Thomas signed two lucrative long-term contracts.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver currently has a net worth hovering around $9.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here's a closer look at how Demaryius Thomas earned his wealth.

Demaryius Thomas' NFL career

Thomas was drafted 22nd overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

He scored the second highest among wide receivers (34) on the Wonderlic test at the NFL combine. Thomas was drafted alongside fellow Broncos first-round pick Tim Tebow.

The receiver signed a five-year $12.155 million contract at the start of his rookie season.

After his first five seasons in the NFL, the wideout signed his second deal with the Broncos in July 2015. A long contract negotiation eventually ended with the signing of a five-year, $70 million contract that made Demaryius Thomas one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL.

That season, the Denver Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50, defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Star quarterback Peyton Manning retired after that showdown.

Trade to the Houston Texans

On October 30, 2018, Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Thomas tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16. On February 12, 2019, Thomas was released by the Texans.

New England Patriots

In April 2019, Thomas signed a one-year $6 million deal with the New England Patriots. The veteran receiver was released during final roster cuts on August 31, but was later re-signed to another one-year contract.

New York Jets

Later that season in September, Demaryius Thomas was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL retirement

The 33-year-old NFL veteran retired from the league this week and made his announcement on social media via a short video. The Broncos will honor Thomas during their home opener on September 26 against the New York Jets.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.” pic.twitter.com/Q6nNrxc59B — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2021

Endorsements

The star wide receiver had lucrative shoe deals with Nike and Under Armour during his pro football career.

NFL career stats

Games - 143

Receptions - 724

Receiving yards - 9,763

Touchdowns - 63

Edited by Colin D'Cunha