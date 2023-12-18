PHOTO: Carson Beck gets in the Christmas spirit as Georgia QB spends a day giving back to the community

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is enjoying the festive season with Christmas just a week away. The Bulldogs couldn't land a spot in the college football playoffs courtesy of their loss to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Beck, who has declared that he will play in the Orange Bowl, was captured shopping and posing for kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens. On his day out, Carson Beck is seen gifting the kids with shopping bags and posing for pictures.

Screenshot via Instagram (@carsonbeck)

In collaboration with Academy Sports + Outdoors, Beck surprised 15 kids with holiday gift cards, spreading joy off the field. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens provide kids with a safe and fun learning environment by engaging them in exciting educational programs.

Carson Beck will play in the Orange Bowl amid NFL rumors

Amid swirling rumors about his future, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has confirmed that he will play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State on December 30. While bringing holiday cheer to kids in Athens, Beck addressed the uncertainty surrounding his potential departure.

"Yes, I am playing in the game, Obviously as far the decision goes, I'm not sure yet," Beck said. "Just actively thinking, but right now focused on trying to beat Florida State."

The 21-year-old is a fourth-year junior who led Georgia to an undefeated regular season. Despite being fourth in the nation in passing yards with 3,738, Beck isn't widely projected as a first-round NFL draft pick.

The NFL deadline for underclassmen to declare is January 15, thus adding pressure to his decision-making. Beck knows the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have for the rest of his life.

"It's the biggest decision of my life," said Georgia’s No.1 QB.

Beck's major focus remains the upcoming Orange Bowl against Florida State, even as he actively considers his future. While preparing for the bowl game, the Bulldogs have yet to hit peak speed. Beck called the early practices "very laid-back, very chill."

Kirby Smart and his men will have to get in the grove once again if they are to win against the undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

