PHOTO: Colorado star Travis Hunter's fiancee shares heartwarming snap with mothers on special occasion 

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter announced his engagement to his girlfriend from high school Leanna Lenee in February. Most recently on Mother's Day, Lenne posted a picture on her Instagram story of the women from their two families gathered together.

She captioned her Instagram story:

"Happy Mother's Day to my favorite women," she wrote.

"From left to right: Travis grandma, Travis mom, Travis, Me, My mom, My grandma."

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee are high school sweethearts

Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter have a thriving YouTube channel of their daily lives in which they share details about themselves and their relationship. In one of the episodes, she revealed that he was not her type and initially, she had ignored his direct message.

They met during his senior year at Collins High School and moved in together and have been living together ever since according to information provided by the altruistic Colorado star on their YouTube channel.

"He was a friend. I didn't respond to him because he wasn't my type," Lenee said. "I left him in my DMs for like two months and then finally I answered him, but I didn't want to be nothing."

While Travis Hunter was playing football for Jackson State, Leanna Lenee graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University in December 2022.

In February, Lenee wrote a heartfelt message for Hunter on their anniversary detailing their relationship journey and revealing that they have lived in three states together.

Not everyone was delighted by the news of the confident Colorado star and Lenee's engagement. During an episode of "The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty," former NFL guard Matt McChesney criticized the decision to get married at their age.

“Travis Hunter is getting married. Congratulations, bro. But you just got in the line to lose half of your s**t, and you’re not even 21 years old yet,” McChesney said. "Personally, if my son walked up to me and said he’s getting married in college, I would s*ap him until he was purple and be like, ‘Are you out of your mind? What’s wrong with you, dog?’ But that’s not my kid, so you know.”

Travis Hunter is considered one of the truly elite two-way stars in college football and is projected to be a high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and as he gears up for another season of grueling college football, Leanna Lenee will likely be by his side egging him on.