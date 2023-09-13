"The script is in. He will be a Packer" - CFB fans discuss a potential landing spot for Colorado star Travis Hunter in 2024 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter made waves during the Week 1 clash against TCU by becoming the only player in the last 20 seasons of college football to register over 100 receiving yards and an interception.

He has been getting rave reviews from all corners for his performances under coach Deion Sanders, who has revitalized the Buffs.

Hunter is one of the players who followed Coach Prime from Jackson State to Colorado via the transfer portal alongside his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, and he's already justifying that decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Immediately after the game against the Horned Frogs, Coach Prime raved about him on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"That kid is straight different," Sanders said. "He is different. He's a first-rounder. He's the first pick overall when it's his opportunity to go into the NFL. First pick overall. On both sides of the ball. … Only a fool won’t let him do both because he’s gonna be the best player on either side.”

Prime wasn't done praising him, expounding on Hunter's mental strength as well.

"We got a dog, that kid right there is a darn Rottweiler. 'Hey', he texts me at six o'clock in the morning on Saturday. 'Let's go baby. Let's go do this.'"

After declaring on an X video that his favorite team in the NFL is the San Francisco 49ers, fans had their say on the narrative linking him to the Green Bay Packers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Travis Hunter hype train has left the station

Deion Sanders has never hidden his admiration for the players playing under him and after reportedly playing 120 snaps against TCU, Coach Prime acknowledged Hunter's efforts:

“I don’t know how many snaps he played, but we gonna put a hot tub on the plane for him."

Showing the Deion Sanders pull is already impacting him, United Airlines jumped on the coach's words and tweeted that they would have a hot tub ready for the two-way star.

Travis Hunter recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Heisman loading," and after the game against TCU, backed himself in the Heisman conversation.

"Football is football no matter who's playing. You got to go out there and dominate whoever's in their way," Hunter said. "I went out there and dominated. A lot of people doubted me because I rated myself as No. 1 on the Heisman watch list.

"Now people are praising me. They didn't know what I could do. They've finally seen what I've seen, my vision and the coaches' vision for me."

If No. 18 Colorado (2-0) continues its meteoric rise, the Buffaloes might have two top candidates in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the list.