PHOTO: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders flaunts matching hair with daughter Shelomi Sanders via latest IG post

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders was seen in an Instagram story alongside her daughter Shelomi Sanders.

The mother-daughter duo posed for a mirror selfie, flaunting their matching hair. While Pilar wore an olive-colored hoodie, Shelomi rocked a navy blue sweatshirt with jewelry on her neck and wrist.

Shelomi posted the IG story and captioned the post:

"Twinnnemmm 🦋"

Screenshot via Instagram

Pilar often posts photos and videos of their children on her Instagram. Being a proud mother, she never holds back from supporting her children on game days, whether by being present in the stands or off-field through social media.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders feature on mom Pilar Sanders' IG

The talented sons of Coach Prime and his ex-wife Pilar continue to make headlines in the college football offseason. The duo recently forged a partnership with Truck Ranch, a prominent name in used trucks in the Utah Valley.

Shedeur posted a video of their adventures on Instagram, trying his hands at a $100,000 truck through the snowy landscapes, with Shilo joining in on the fun.

The duo, looking stylish in matching black Dodge RAM trucks, exhibited their close bond as they maneuvered the heavy vehicles in the winter wonderland.

Pilar shared the moment on her Instagram, expressing her delight at seeing her sons playing together in the snow, reminiscent of their childhood.

Both Shedeur and Shilo have been in the spotlight for various activities, from gracing the stage of Paris Fashion Week to presenting their father with a lavish house near Boulder.

