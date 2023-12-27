PHOTO: Deion Sanders Jr. spends a special Christmas evening with GF Brittany and Coach Prime’s first wife Carolyn Chambers

Deion Sanders' clan celebrated Christmas with quite a show. Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr. spent the holiday with his girlfriend Brittany Faye. His mother Carolyn Chambers also joined the couple to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Faye took to social media to share a snap from the gathering with her boyfriend and his mother. This post was filled with the holiday spirit, with penguins wearing the Santa hats seen in the background. The trio chose festive colors for their outfits.

Credit: Brittany Faye IG

While Chambers sported red color, Sanders Jr. chose to go Crimson for the day. Brittany Faye chose a black dress. Both Faye and Chambers chose to wear Christmas-themed headbands.

Recently, Coach Prime and his son Shedeur Sanders were seen arguing for a vacation during Christmas time on a video. The quarterback wanted to take out time this holiday season and spend it with his mother Pilar Sanders, Deion Sanders' second wife.

Coach Prime's eldest daughter Deiondra Sanders also threw a Christmas party. She shared the snippets from the gathering, featuring her close friends, on Instagram.

She also ended up revealing her new boyfriend, R&B star Jacquees. So, all in all, quite an eventful Christmas for the Sanders clan to close out the year. Soon, it will be time for Coach Prime and his boys to get back to work in the next season for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes: A family affair for Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes didn't just sign Deion Sanders as their head coach last year, they ended up signing the whole Sanders clan. While Shedeur and Shilo Sanders play for the team on the opposite sides of the ball, their elder brother Bucky handles the social media for the head coach and the program.

Their younger sister Shelomi plays for the Buffaloes women's basketball team and would be getting ready for her next game against the Utah Utes on New Year's Eve.

While Coach Prime's eldest daughter Deiondra and his first wife Carolyn Chambers aren't directly associated with Buffaloes, they are some of the fiercest supporters in the stands. So, it is certainly a family affair. Shelomi will agree with the statement.

