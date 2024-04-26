PHOTO: Georgia star Ladd McConkey’s GF Sydney McConkey shows off stylish beige co-ord on 2024 NFL draft day 1

Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend Sydney Horne took to Instagram to share her look from day one of the 2024 NFL Draft. Opting for a chic beige co-ord set with sandals, she flaunted her style to fans on social media while attending the event in Detroit to support the Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver.

“Draft day 1 in @shopthesethree,” she wrote in her Instagram story while sharing the snap of the dress.

Ladd McConkey's GF chose this as a draft-day look.

Horne has been the wide receiver’s biggest hype woman and fan, regularly showing support for her man on social media. Draft day is one of the biggest nights in the life of a football player and having loved ones in support is such a great motivation for anyone.

Ladd McConkey: Sydney Horne’s forever gym partner

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Sydney Horne shared glimpses of her gym session on Instagram with her steadfast gym partner, McConkey, who was gearing up for the draft. Horne posted the photo last month during the intense preparations leading up to the long-awaited big day, which has now come.

“Name a better duo. Forever gym partner,” Horne wrote in her Instagram story in March.

Sydney Horne and Ladd Mcconkey via Instagram stories

McConkey is considered one of the best route runners in this year's draft class. He played an important role in the Bulldogs team that dominated college football for two straight seasons. The WR also helped the team reach the SEC championship game in 2023 without losing a single game. Although Georgia couldn't do a three-peat, it established players like McConkey firmly in the 2024 Draft class.

He has a combination of quick feet and smooth hips that help him with every maneuver in the book. But he might end up waiting for his name till the second day if he isn't selected late in the first round. In any case, his girlfriend and the fans will be cheering for the two-time national champion wide receiver.