PHOTO: Lane Kiffin poses with son Knox Kiffin and Ole Miss crew during team dinner

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is beaming with pride as his 14-year-old son, Knox Kiffin, continues to attract attention from college football recruiters. Despite not having played a big-league high school game yet, Knox has already received scholarship offers from two FBS programs.

Lane Kiffin, always the supportive dad, has been seen accompanying Knox to various events. He even facilitated a meeting between Knox and Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart. A photo shared on Lane's X handle captured a heartwarming moment from a team dinner, featuring himself, Knox, Dart and a few other Ole Miss players enjoying a fun "family" outing.

Knox’s 50-yard pass during a camp in Dallas caught the eye of SMU Mustangs QB coach D’Eriq King, which earned the teenager a scholarship. Jumping on the hype train, Arkansas State soon followed, recognizing the youngster’s potential. The Rebels are yet to extend an offer to Knox, but Lane's pride is unmistakable.

Lane Kiffin's son stirs up CFB after landing scholarship offers

Knox Kiffin shook up the college football world after landing scholarship offers from two reputed schools. Currently playing for Palos Verdes High School in California, standing at 5-foot-10, Knox is a 2028 class QB prospect.

The Ole Miss HC’s son announced on Instagram that he received an offer from the SMU Mustangs, his second after Mississippi College extended a scholarship offer in April.

In his post, Knox shared his excitement of receiving the offer after an interaction with Mustangs quarterback coach D’Eriq King:

"After a great camp and conversation with coach @deriqking I'm blessed to have earned an offer to SMU #AGTG."

Kiffin’s son comes from a football lineage with his grandfather, Monte Kiffin, an NFL defensive coordinator who is currently a player personnel analyst for the Ole Miss Rebels. Knox's father is one of the best college football coaches right now.

The teenager is also influenced by his maternal grandfather, John Reaves, a former NFL quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals among others. It will not be wrong to assume Knox is destined to make his own mark on the sport, following in the footsteps of his family legacy.

