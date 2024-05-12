PHOTO: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban stuns in monochromatic look ft. $5,488 worth Chanel bag

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, has had her fair share of best-outfit moments. She often attended Alabama games sporting fashionable looks. Despite her no longer attending the games, Kristen does not fail to show off her luxurious clothing pieces.

Kristen Saban uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram wearing an all-white, monochromatic look. She wore a white dress and paired it with a beige-colored scarf. The footwear was elegant white and brown colored flat sandals. The entire was pulled together with a white Chanel bag.

The approximate selling price of the white, high-end bag is $5,488 as per the brand’s official website.

The post comes after online controversy that involved Kristen Saban and rumors about an alleged extra-marital affair.

Kristen Saban deactivated her social media as her alleged claims of an extra-marital affair came out

Kristen Saban has been married to Adam Setas since 2015 and the two have a son together. However, Nick Saban’s daughter recently attracted a lot of attention as rumors of her involvement in an extra-marital affair went viral.

An ex-Bachelorette star, James Taylor, posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account to reveal that situation.

"I’ll get right to the point - around 2 months ago I flew out to Birmingham to see Kristen Saban, yes Nick Saban’s daughter. She picked me up and we drove to Tuscaloosa.”

"Three days later she tells me she’s still married and living with her husband. I was shocked and pissed that this wasn’t made known to me before I came to visit.”

He uploaded the pictures because someone was allegedly blackmailing him, demanding money in exchange.

“Someone got these pictures and is blackmailing me saying if I don’t pay them X amount of money they’ll send these pics to TMZ and the news etc and tell them I’m a cheater and a home-wrecker goin to meet married women and a liar etc.”

“They claim there are more pics and I wouldn’t believe them except for the fact that they knew we went to innisfree one night and told me exactly where we were in there and what we were wearing."

After his post went viral, Kristen Saban deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts. She has yet to address any rumors regarding an alleged extra-marital claim.

