PHOTO: Ohio State HC Ryan Day shows up to extend support for Marvin Harrison Jr. during 2024 NFL draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. experienced one of the biggest moments of his life in Detroit at the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ohio State wide receiver was not alone at the event as he had the support of his former coach - Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes HC posted a story on Instagram, as he posed alongside Harrison Jr. who was rocking an all-black ensemble. Day on the other hand wore a grey two-piece suit. Have a look:

Screenshot via Instagram

Apart from his former coach, Harrison Jr.'s girlfriend - Charokee Young, was at the draft too, cheering her boyfriend as the WR was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No.4 pick. The Jamaican track and field star wore a stunning black gown, matching Harrison Jr.'s attire. Have a look:

Screenshot via Instagram

While Harrison Jr. skipped pre-draft workouts and events, his decision didn't impact his draft stock, showing the confidence teams had in his abilities based on his talent alone.

What can the Cardinals expect from Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Arizona Cardinals have snagged a gem in the 2024 NFL Draft, with their pick of Ohio State's Harrison Jr., at No. 4 overall. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the younger Harrison boasts an impressive collegiate resume, making him a top prospect at wide receiver.

With the departure of Marquise Brown, the Cardinals fill the void with a dynamic playmaker set to be a crucial asset for quarterback Kyler Murray. Harrison Jr.'s accolades speak volumes about his talent and potential impact in the NFL.

As a two-time unanimous All-American and the recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, he's proven himself as one of the best receivers in college football. His performance in the 2023 season recorded 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Harrison Jr. brings a unique combination of size, speed, and route-running ability. His exceptional skills at the top of routes allow him to create separation against physical cornerbacks, while his hands-catching ability and expansive catch radius make him a reliable target for quarterbacks.

