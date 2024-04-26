Why will Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Cardinals jerseys not be available for sale? Insider gives clarity

Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the top wide receiver prospect entering the 2024 NFL draft. The Ohio State star is among the best options in what is considered a deep WR class.

Fans will be excited to see Harrison Jr. rock his jersey after the draft. However, they will have to wait to buy his official NFL jerseys.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the star wide receiver had not signed the preliminary NFLPLA licensing agreement, which all draftees sign. This allows their name and likeness to be monetized.

Since Marvin Harrison Jr. has not signed the agreement, his jerseys will not be available for purchase.

"Marvin Harrison Jr. has yet to sign a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement that all draftees typically sign, which would allow his name and likeness to be monetized after he is picked tonight and before his NFL contract is signed, per sources. His jersey will not be available for purchase and he will not be featured in video games until his NFLPA group licensing deal is signed," Schefter tweeted.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has time until he signs his first NFL contract to sign the NFLPA agreement.

Harrison Jr. is one of the five highest-rated stars, along with Washington Huskies' Rome Odunze, Texas Longhorns' Adonai Mitchell, LSU Tigers' Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could end up as the first WR to get drafted in the 2024 NFL draft

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s exploits on the gridiron are highly spoken of. The 21-year-old is known for his all-round abilities. He's a threat to go vertically and has excellent speed. The former Ohio State Buckeye has exceptional flexibility and can play slot and be dominant outside as well.

Any NFL team would love to have such a dynamic wide receiver on their roster. With that said, here are the realistic options of where Harrison Jr. could end up in the 2024 NFL draft.

The first option would be the New England Patriots. They hold the No. 3 overall pick and need weapons to build around their future quarterback as they begin their rebuild. There is none better than Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals hold the No. 4 overall pick. A lot of mock drafts have him going to Arizona.

Another team to watch out for is the Los Angeles Chargers, with the No. 5 overall pick. If four quarterbacks end up going in the top four, Jim Harbaugh will be ready to pounce on Harrison Jr. to add a weapon for Justin Herbert.