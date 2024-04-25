Marvin Harrison Jr. pays tribute to Hall of Famer father with stunning chain to complete 2024 NFL Draft outfit

Marvin Harrison Jr., the consensus top wide receiver in the 2024 draft class, showed off his draft night outfit on Instagram, which featured an homage to his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

Harrison Jr. showed off his all-black outfit with a sparkling blazer and a diamond chain with a massive pendant featuring a picture of him as a child and his father on a football field on one side and a lion and a cub on the other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harrison Jr.'s pendant is an ode to his father, one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Harrison Sr. played 13 seasons in the league and is ninth all-time on the receiving yards list with 14,580, and sixth in receiving touchdowns with 128. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections, and eight All-Pro nods, and won one Super Bowl title with the Indianapolis Colts.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Emulating his father's achievement would take a monumental effort from Marvin Harrison Jr. However, he's expected to be among the top wide receivers in the NFL and will be a terrific addition to whoever calls his name.

Marvin Harrison Jr. draft projection: Who will pick the WR?

Like his father Marvin Harrison, the 18th overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be a first-round on Thursday in Detroit. However, he likely won't have to wait for 17 names to be called before his.

Harrison Jr. is expected to be a top-five in the 2024 NFL draft. The lowest he'll drop will likely be fifth. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, who hold the third and fourth picks, respectively, are expected to be the wide receiver's likeliest landing spots.

The Chicago Bears are expected to pick quarterback Caleb Williams with the top pick, while the Washington Commanders will land either Drake Maye or Jayden McDaniels. The Patriots are expected to take the quarterback the Commanders pass on, but there have been suggestions that they could pick Harrison Jr.

If New England passes on the wide receiver for a quarterback, the Cardinals will most likely pick him with the fourth overall pick. There have been rumors of teams wanting to trade up and take Arizona's pick to land Harrison Jr. but no deal has materialized yet.

While it's unclear where the second-generation star will land, it's almost certain that he'll be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.