PHOTO: Popular Alabama Crimsonette Chloe Holladay shows off her new uniform ahead of week one matchup

Alabama Crimson Tide Crimsonette Chloe Holladay has made a name for herself as one of the premier influencers of the popular program. Last year, she went viral for her interactions with personalities like analysts Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow after the SEC championship game, which the Tide won against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Monday, she posted a picture on her Instagram stories of herself and her fellow Crimsonettes donning their new uniform ahead of the next college football season.

"New unis this year," Holladay wrote.

Chloe Holladay always dreamed of being an Alabama Crimsonette

Chloe Holladay was born and raised in Hartselle, North Alabama and during an in-house interview, she said that she wanted to become an Alabama Crimsonette after attending a football game when she was 6 years old.

“The first time I saw the Crimsonettes, I was pretty small. When I saw the sequins and the big hair, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ That’s what I wanted to be,” Holladay said. “I never lost sight of that goal.” [via AOL].

Holladay took the challenge seriously and trained vigorously under former Crimsonettes Kim Robertson and Paige Robertson at Kim's Star Twirlers in Hartselle High School to fulfill her dream.

She was chosen as the captain of the team last year and will continue in that role this year. She wants to motivate the next generation of girls who want to fulfill the dream of being Crimsonettes.

“Being that little girl that looked up to those girls and then having little girls on gameday come up to me and they’re like ‘oh my goodness, an Alabama Crimsonette!’ it really is a privilege and all the hard work that I’ve put in has really paid off,” Holladay said.

“I just remember being in that little girl’s position and when they come up to me I just wanna hug them and say you’ve got this you’re going to be me one day and it’s such a privilege such an honor.”

“I would just say keep pushing keep living that dream. It is just a dream come true to me. Being able to lead the team is just a full circle moment and I’m just really excited,” Holladay added.

In what promises to be a thrilling college football season and a transition year for the Alabama Crimson Tide under coach Kalen DeBoer, the Crimsonettes under the leadership of Chloe Holladay will seem like the constant for Bama fans.

