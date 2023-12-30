Alabama Crimsonette Chloe Holladay is ready to cheer for Nick Saban and his team when they face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

The Crimsonette posted a picture of herself performing on the field in the customary red sizzling dress. Chloe extended her support for the Alabama Crimson Tide as she captioned the post,

"Roses are Red, Michigan is Blue, only 2 more days till we beat the heck outta you @umichfootball 🌹"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Emotions are running high as the CFP semi-final gets closer. In what promises to be an intense matchup between 'Bama and the undefeated Wolverines, the Alabama Crimsonette voices her belief in the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimsonette Chloe Holladay has fun with Tim Tebow

Chloe Holladay stole the spotlight after Nick Saban’s team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, led by Kirby Smart, to clinch the SEC Championship. In the post-game celebration, Holladay shared a lively behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The captain of the Crimsonettes put her fun side forward, engaging with renowned figures like Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow during the SEC Network's conference championship coverage.

Also read: "Counting down the days to best rivalry in CFB": Crimsonettes react to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide Iron Bowl showdown vs. Hugh Freeze's Auburn

The video captured spirited moments as Holladay twirled and played catching baton with Jordan Rodgers. She captioned the post,

“Behind the scenes of @secnetwork”

Holladay is not only a key figure in the Crimsonettes but also a social media influencer with a significant fan following. She's also involved with Capstone College of Nursing.

Chloe Holladay enjoys being head captain of the cheerleaders of Alabama's million-dollar band. She also dedicates her time to a nonprofit - Leads of Love Organization, which helps healthcare workers for their effort and commitment to help the community.

Also read: Alabama Crimsonettes gear up to cheer on Nick Saban’s crew ahead of Rose Bowl - “Coming for YOU”

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season