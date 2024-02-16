PHOTO: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s GF Yazmina Gonzalez shows off stunning Dolce and Gabbana red heels worth $875 via latest IG post

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is in the headlines lately, but not because of the on-field exploits but due to his love connection with longtime girlfriend Yazmina Gonzalez.

The couple celebrated Valentine's Day together and shared their Wednesday with fans by uploading their cherished moments on Instagram. However, it was Gonzalez who turned heads with her trendy fashion choice.

In one of her stories, she can be seen wearing stunning red heels worth $875 by luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana.

A graduate of Phoenix's Pinnacle High School, Yazmina Gonzalez has been passionate about volleyball from a young age. However, she has been focusing more on her modeling career lately.

Valentine's Day ft. Yazmina Gonzalez and Spencer Rattler

Former South Carolina quarterback made this Valentine's Day special, celebrating with his longtime girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, as the college football offseason takes center stage for players and coaches alike.

Gonzalez shared glimpses of their romantic day on her Instagram story, treating fans to moments of the couple's lavish celebration. In one photo, Rattler exuded charm, dressed in an all-black ensemble adorned with jewelry while seated at the dinner table.

Another snapshot showcased the delightful chocolate-dipped dessert that sweetened their celebration. Gonzalez looked stunning in a boat-neck black top paired with grey jeans, showing her elegance with a sleek ponytail hairstyle.

Yazmina has become a notable figure in the college football world. The couple's relationship dates to their high school days at Pinnacle High School.

Meanwhile, Rattler, after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, has been gaining attention, particularly after an impressive performance in Senior Bowl 2024, elevating his stock against the likes Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Will Spencer Rattler find himself drafted before Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft? Tell us your thoughts below.