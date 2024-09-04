PHOTO: Texas QB Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn celebrates 21st birthday with a pink-themed party

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 04, 2024 15:09 GMT
Texas QB Quinn Ewers and his GF Madelyn Barnes (Barnes & Ewer's IG handles)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes recently celebrated her 21st birthday with a pink-themed party.

She posted a snap of the celebrations on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Surprise! Happy 21st."
The quarterback, meanwhile, is enjoying his time on the field. He was in imperious form during his team's methodical 52-0 demolition of the Colorado State Rams in Week 1 of the college football season.

The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback threw for 260 yards, resulting in three touchdowns, to have the perfect start to the season.

Quinn Ewers and Madelyn Barnes share milestones

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and his girlfriend Madelyn Barnes started dating in February 2023 and have since shared their relationship milestones on Instagram.

On March 15, 2024, Barnes wished Ewers a happy 21st birthday on her Instagram stories.

“HAPPY 21st!!! I hope this year is the best yet! Can't wait to celebrate with you, I love you so much,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

During the college football offseason, the couple went on a vacation together in the Turks and Caicos Islands, which they extensively documented on their Instagram stories.

In August, the Texas Longhorns quarterback celebrated the couple's one-and-a-half-year anniversary with a post on his Instagram stories, captioned thus:

"Year and a half!!! I love you so big!!!" Ewers wrote.

During a appearance on Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation show, Ewers pointed out that Barnes goes to the college of his team's heated rivals, Oklahoma Sooners.

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners have one of the most heated rivalries in college football, famously named the Red River Rivalry. The fact that the Longhorns QB1 is dating a student from OU gives the rivalry another layer of intrigue.

Barnes has made appearances at various Texas games to cheer for her boyfriend despite their school's respective histories on the gridiron. This has led to the couple being labeled college sports' power couple by fans.

Barnes studies marketing and is a member of the school's Chi Omega sorority. She is also a social media coordinator at Feel Ideal 360 and a volunteer at Big Event Norman, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Quinn Ewers is under a lot of pressure to deliver the SEC (Southeastern Conference) and national championship for the No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns this season. But it seems as if his life outside the gridiron is going quite well with his girlfriend Madelyn Barnes.

