A transfer portal news rocked the Rebels nation Thursday, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin seems calm as he took to social media to share a snippet of his vacation after the 2023 season. As his star running back enters the transfer portal, it appears Kiffin is enjoying fishing in the Bahamas.

Quinshon Judkins announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. The Rebels star sent his goodbye message to the fans and thanked them for their love and support. He also showed his appreciation for Kiffin and his coaching staff for believing in and developing him.

“After long talks with my family and hard prayers, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Judkins said in his message on Instagram. “This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly but I believe it is the best decision for my personal and athletic growth.”

Losing the SEC’s second-leading rusher might have been a huge blow for the Ole Miss Rebels, but it didn't stop Lane Kiffin from sharing a glimpse of his fishing expedition in the Bahamas. He posted a cryptic message along with the photo on X:

"Catch and release."

The team has just ended its 2023 season after winning the Peach Bowl. The Rebels overcame the Penn State Nittany Lions in the bowl game 38-25, with Judkins playing an important role in their path to the win.

Lane Kiffin loses SEC’s second-best rusher Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins played for two seasons with the Rebels, leaving a mark on the program. He had a banger of a freshman year last season with 1,567 rushing yards in 274 carries and two rushing touchdowns. In his sophomore year this season, he had 271 ball carries, but his yardage dropped to 1,158 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Despite the drop, Judkins was the second-leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference. Only Cody Schrader of the Missouri Tigers had a better output than the Rebels RB, with 1,627 yards in 276 carries. Lane Kiffin’s boys finished second in the SEC West with a 10-2 overall record behind the 11-1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

So why did Judkins decide to part ways from the Ole Miss Football program? Is Lane Kiffin really not bothered with this loss of a star? We will probably have our answers soon.

