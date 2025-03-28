Pics: Ashton Jeanty-led Boise State players make their mark at 2025 Pro Day

Ashton Jeanty and several other players showcased their grit and talent ahead of the draft. The Boise State Broncos hosted their Pro Day on March 26 at the Caven-Williams Indoor facility. A total of 13 players from the team participated in the Pro Day workouts, showcasing their talents to the scouts from various NFL teams.

Boise State shared a post on social media giving fans a highlight of their Pro Day activities. The post on Instagram included several snippets of players doing different workouts like the 40-yard dash, weights, vertical jump, and broad jump. These prospects were looking to improve their draft stocks ahead of the NFL draft next month.

You can check out the series of photos from Boise State's Pro Day below:

Ashton Jeanty is the top prospect of the team in this year's draft. The running back spent three seasons with the Broncos and became a key part of their offense. He helped the team to two consecutive Mountain West championships while making it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs last season.

Ashton Jeanty secured a 12-2 campaign in his final collegiate campaign with the Broncos. He tallied a total of 2,601 yards and 29 TDs rushing, finishing second in Heisman voting behind winner Travis Hunter. At the Pro Day, Jeanty decided not to participate in the workouts, including the 40-yard dash.

Near the end of the combine, the running back spent time working out under Vikings assistant coach Curtis Modkins. Jeanty also made a few catches from quarterback Maddux Madsen, dropping just one high ball during this drill.

Ashton Jeanty once expressed a desire to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Last year in November, the Boise State RB appeared on the Kickin' with the DEE show. During the interview, the host questioned Jeanty which team he would like to play for in the NFL.

The 2024 Heisman runner-up answered by stating that he would like to play for the Dallas Cowboys because he could be closer to his family, who reside in Texas.

"If I could script it, I mean, my family is all in Texas. I mean, I used to play in the Cowboys practice stadium. So, family being there, all the connections, all the relationships. I feel like that would just be the perfect city to play in."

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the first round of the draft. They could potentially utilize this to bolster their offense and provide QB Dak Prescott with more options on the field.

Apart from them, Ashton Jeanty has also been linked to the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders. He is projected to be a top-ten pick next month while potentially being the first running back off the board.

