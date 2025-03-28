Louis Riddick drops a fiery 3-word message for people comparing Ashton Jeanty to Trent Richardson

Ashton Jeanty is one of the top running back prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. The Boise State star is a 5'8", 211-lb thunderbolt who had a monstrous 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries as he finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season.

Ad

But some doubters have been comparing him to notorious draft bust Trent Richardson. A two-time national champion with Alabama, Richardson was drafted No. 3 overall by the Browns in 2012. However, he had a disappointing NFL career, lasting just three seasons before flaming out.

On Wednesday, former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick posted a video of Jeanty going through some drills during his pro day. He added a caption that suggests he was quite impressed with what he saw:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bruh…💪🏾" he wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan commented on Riddick's post on Thursday, criticizing those comparing Ashton Jeanty to Richardson before he's taken a single snap in the league. Riddick then replied to that fan as he dropped a three-word message to those critics:

"People are dumb"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent interview with Fox Sports draft analyst Rob Rang, Jeanty was asked why he believed he would become the next great running back in the NFL:

"I have the attributes that every one of the great running backs has. The ability to break tackles. The speed. The agility. The ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Running routes like a receiver. But I think most important to me is just the character of the person I am. I work harder than the rest, but I stay humble. I’m always striving to achieve more."

Ad

Bears could be compelled to land Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently the biggest favorites to land Ashton Jeanty, with odds putting them at -115 - the only team with minus odds. But according to ESPN's Matt Miller, the franchise is instead going for another dominant wideout in Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan:

So if not the Raiders, who also have Raheem Mostert, who takes Jeanty? Bleacher Report's Joe Moton mentions the Chicago Bears, who are +190 according to odds:

Ad

"Go against the grain with a trade-up for Jeanty to make a triumphant return to physical Bears football."

As of this writing, the Bears have four running backs on their roster. The most prolific of them is D'Andre Swift, who had 959 yards and six touchdowns on a career-hign 253 carries in 2024. His primary backup, Roschon Johnson, had 150 yards and a career-high six touchdowns on 55 carries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”