Pics: Brian Kelly's LSU thrills elementary school kids with surprise visit

The LSU Tigers football team took a detour from the practice field on Friday to spent time with elementary school kids for the Read Across America program. The activity allowed players to reach out to youngsters and talk about the importance of reading.

The LSU Tigers' Instagram account posted a video and pictures of the event, showing players talking to kids and reading books with them, on Monday.

"Tigers Give Back | Spent our Friday afternoon with elementary school kids for Read Across America," LSU posted.

Read Across America is a program launched in 1998 to motivate kids and teens to read through events, resources and sponsorships.

The Tigers' visit should help encourage kids to keep reading books.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers head into the 2025 season with some pressure on the field. After finishing with a 9-4 record and outside the top 25 in the CFP rankings ahead of bowl season, pressure could be mounting on the former Notre Dame coach.

The Tigers won the Texas Bowl 44-31 over Baylor, allowing the team to end the season on a high note.

Senior Garrett Nussmeier will be back under center for LSU, and he will be joined by new wide receivers Barion Brown and Nic Anderson, coming over from Kentucky and Oklahoma.

The defense will also be adding a few names through the transfer portal, including former Florida State edge rushers Patrick Payton and former Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson and edge rusher Jack Pyburn.

LSU will open the season on Aug. 30 at Clemson, in what will be a rematch from the 2020 CFP championship game, the last time LSU won the national title.

Brian Kelly, LSU add another wide receiver to Class of 2026

Brian Kelly has been busy during the recruiting period, and he will be adding yet another wide receiver to a Class of 2026 haul that already included three solid wideouts. Louisiana four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack will be joining the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season.

Mack committed to the Tigers on Saturday, where he will join five-star receiver Tristen Keys and four-star prospects Jakai Anderson and four-star Kenny Darby.

While senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is expected to end his college career this fall, transfer Michael Van Buren Jr. could reap the benefits, as the sophomore is expected to take over as the starter in 2026.

