  Pics: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares fun snap with son Snow via latest IG post

Pics: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares fun snap with son Snow via latest IG post

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 25, 2025 11:50 GMT
Coach Prime daughter Deiondra shares fun snap with son Snow. (Image credits: Imagn &amp; Deiondra
Coach Prime daughter Deiondra shares fun snap with son Snow. (Image credits: Imagn & Deiondra's Instagram)

Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of football legend Deion Sanders, posted a delightful snapshot of her son Snow on Instagram on Monday.

Earlier this week, she accused Rosie, the mother of singer Jacquees, of taking money from her son. Jacquees has stayed silent about the dispute, but the tension between them likely lingers. For now, Deiondra is focusing on enjoying precious moments with her son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax.

In the first of two images, Deiondra reclined on a beige sofa, draped in a long, cream-colored fur coat, exuding luxury. She paired it with dark pinstriped pants and crisp white ankle boots.

In the second photo, she sits on a couch, cradling Snow in her lap. The baby, dressed in a white onesie, playfully tucked a foot into his mouth. Deiondra captioned the post:

“The biggest. The largest. PS. Snow rather eat his feet than his food Lol.”
Deiondra also shared touching photos of Snow to mark his half-birthday, a bright spot amid the ongoing family drama. As the first grandson of Deion Sanders, Snow’s arrival has filled the Sanders family with happiness.

Coach Prime found out that he became a grandfather during a press conference on his birthday last August.

Deiondra celebrated her first Valentine's Day with her son, Snow

This month, Deiondra celebrated her first Valentine's Day with her young son, Snow, in a heartwarming way.

She shared a video on Instagram, showing herself in a vibrant red outfit, enjoying a special date with her baby boy. Deiondra’s caption summed up her feelings:

“Roses are red, violets are blue, my little Valentine—will always be you!” She wrote. “This Valentine’s Day isn’t about what we lack, but about the love that overflows right in front of us.”
The occasion grew even more significant when Snow appeared on his grandfather Deion Sanders' television show, We Got Time Today, marking his first on-screen moment.

Snow, born on Aug. 9, sharing a birthday with his famous grandfather — has already joined the family at Colorado Buffaloes games, packing plenty of experiences into his young life.

Edited by Bhargav
