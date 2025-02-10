PICS: UNC HC Bill Belichick’s GF dons "Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions" shirt

In a moment that drew fans' attention, on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIX, a picture surfaced showing Bill Belichick alongside his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. She wore a shirt referencing her boyfriend's greatest NFL victory.

The shirt read, "Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions."

In 2017, the New England Patriots famously overturned a 28-3 deficit deep in the third quarter during Super Bowl LI. The comeback win over the Falcons is widely considered one of the greatest comeback wins in sports history.

Despite Belichick and Hudson's relationship being public knowledge for quite some time, the new University of North Carolina coach still raised some eyebrows last week when he pulled up to the NFL Honors ceremony alongside the 24-year-old Hudson.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson roasted by Snoop Dogg at the NFL Honors ceremony

While delivering his monologue at the start of the NFL Honors ceremony, rapper and comedian Snoop Dogg decided to take a shot at Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson.

At one point in the event, he said:

"I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the [Dallas] Cowboys was good. I remember back when the [Kansas City] Chiefs was bad, and I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet,” Snoop Dogg joked.

While Snoop Dogg roasted them, the event's transmission panned to the couple who were seen laughing at the joke. Admittedly, Hudson seemed more shocked than the 72-year-old coach.

However, public criticism doesn't seem to concern them and they seem happy to showcase their relationship. Belichick and Hudson appeared together in a Dunkin' Donuts commercial during the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

Check out the commercial clip shared by pagesix below:

