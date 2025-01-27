Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Vanderbilt ft. Quincy Skinner Jr., CJ Taylor and more

Vanderbilt enjoyed its best go-round since 2013, posting a 7-6 record and beating Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, this season. Clark Lea's Commodores cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since that season as well.

Also notably, Vanderbilt beat Alabama for the first time since 1984, downing Kalen DeBoer's team 40-35.

With that success, Vandy is hoping to have its first player drafted since 2021. Lea coached Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen and Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis, but neither was drafted as a Commodore, having transferred to Alabama and Kentucky, respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The last Vanderbilt player to hear his name called at the NFL draft was defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, who was taken by Indianapolis in the second round in 2021. Since 2018, only four Commodores have been drafted.

Trending

However, with the attention that comes from a relatively impressive campaign, the program does boast a few players who could find chances on the next level.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Vanderbilt

Tight end Eli Stowers could have decided to throw his hat in the ring for the NFL draft, having led Vanderbilt with 49 receptions, 638 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs this season. The first-team All-Southeastern Conference honoree decided instead to return to play for the Commodores next fall, despite being tabbed as a midround pick.

Vanderbilt's third-leading pass-catcher, Quincy Skinner Jr., had 29 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns. It was Skinner's best showing as a collegian, making him a name to watch in April with his eligibility exhausted.

Safety CJ Taylor has also run out of eligibility. Taylor was a team captain this season and was named the Thorpe Award Player of the Week after notching seven tackles and forcing a fumble against Auburn. Taylor tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions in 2024. He also had 64 stops, including 43 by himself.

De'Rickey Wright, another Vandy safety, had 48 tackles, an interception and two passes defended and recovered the loose ball that Taylor caused against Auburn. He also recorded a season-high eight tackles against Texas.

Wright will play in the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday. The exhibition game will provide an opportunity for Wright to showcase his talent before April's draft.

Expand Tweet

Miles Capers is another player whose time is up with the Commodores. He contributed to Vandy's memorable upset win over the Crimson Tide, notching a sack and his first career forced fumble in the victory. Capers earned the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week award for that effort.

Capers finished with 46 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, three passes defended and three forced fumbles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.