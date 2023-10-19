The SEC has long been hailed as the best conference in college football, so winning games in the conference is not easy.

The Southeastern Conference features the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ole Miss Rebels among countless other top programs.

Although some SEC schools do win games outside of the conference, winning conference games is tough. Here are the top five longest-losing streaks in SEC football history.

Top 5 longest losing streaks in SEC football

#1 Sewanee Tigers, 37 games

The Sewanee Tigers are now playing in Division III football but from 1931 until 1940 the school was in the SEC.

The Tigers struggled badly in the SEC as from 1933 until 1940, the school lost 37 consecutive games in SEC play. Sewanee was shut out 26 times in their 37 SEC games and was outscored by a combined total of 1163–84.

#2 Vanderbilt Commodores, 33 games

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost 33 consecutive SEC games from 1976 until 1981. During that time, Vanderbilt went five consecutive seasons going 0-6 in SEC play and finally won a conference play in 1981.

#3 Vanderbilt Commodores, 26 games

Vanderbilt lost 26 consecutive SEC games from 2019 until 2022. The Commodores stunned the Kentucky Wildcats 24-21 to snap their conference losing streak which was thrilling for head coach Clark Lea.

''You got a bunch of guys that are fighting,'' Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. ''We're building a program, and building a program's hard. It takes people that are aligned, doing the right things the right way. And that's what these guys are doing. I'm glad they got rewarded today.''

#4 Vanderbilt Commodores, 23 games

Vanderbilt lost 23 consecutive SEC games from 2000 until 2003. In 2003, the Commodores also beat Kentucky backed by four touchdown passes from Jay Cutler to snap their 23-game SEC losing streak.

#5 Vanderbilt Commodores, 22 games

The Vanderbilt Commodores hold four of the five spots as from 1995 until 1998 lost 22 consecutive SEC games.

Vanderbilt ended the streak with a 17-14 win over South Carolina as the Gamecocks went 0-8 in SEC play that season.