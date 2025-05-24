Pointing out redundancy in new system, Netflix doc star and Ex-Juco coach Jason Brown scoffs at CFP straight seeding

On Thursday, a new CFP format was approved by the 10 FBS commissioners and team athletic directors. The CFP will stick with 12 teams, but the format will shift to straight seeding. In this new model, teams will be seeded based on how the selection committee ranks the 12 teams selected.

Although the five highest-ranked conference winners will still get automatic CFP spots, the top four will no longer get automatic first-round byes. Instead, the four highest-ranked teams, regardless of whether they won their conference, will earn first-round byes.

On Friday, former Juco coach and Netflix documentary star Jason Brown released an episode of "The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty." He talked about how he approves of the changes. However, he also mentioned that he has issues with how teams are selected for the CFP in the first place (Timestamp 1:30).

"So, there's still matchup possibilities that are the same so I don't know if I love this certain format," Brown said. "Let me dive into something before that. This is just the seeding once you make the playoffs. I think there's a problem before that is my issue. I believe the teams that get in is the problem. That's my whole thing. I think the teams that get in his the problem, not the seeding, one through 12."

"I want to know why the teams that get in get in. Last year I argued that. Clemson didn't even win their state, let alone their conference and got in. I didn't believe in that. The SMU team should not have got in. They played for the conference title and didn't even win it. Clemson lost to South Carolina, an SEC team, in the battle for the state."

The new CFP format will be implemented for the 2025 college football season

Fans will not need to wait an entire season for the new CFP format to be implemented. It will go into effect for the 2025 college football season. Executive director of the CFP, Rich Clark, made a statement about why the change was necessary.

"After evaluating the first year of the 12-team Playoff, the CFP management committee felt it was in the best interest of the game to make this adjustment."

Additionally, it was announced that the CFP will continue to reward the four highest-ranked conference champions with $8 million of financial compensation. So, there is still a benefit of teams winning their conference beyond the automatic bid to the playoffs.

