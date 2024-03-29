Popular CFB analyst calls out $45M worth Deion Sanders for seemingly being “disinterested” in recruiting - “Im watching him fail in real time”

CFB analyst Ari Wasserman recently said that he`s not fond of Deion Sanders' recruiting practices as a college football coach. Wasserman made his thoughts clear in an excerpt of his podcast "Until Saturday." He posted the video on X (formerly Twitter):

"I don't hate Deion Sanders. I am disappointed that he isn't embracing being a college football coach in a way that would allow him to reach his unfathomable potential."

Wasserman continued:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He won't go visit kids and seems disinterested in recruiting high school classes. Because of this, I feel like I'm watching him fail in real time. I don't think he'll be the Colorado coach two years from now."

Aside from this, the analyst also mentioned how Deion Sanders is well-known because of his showmanship — both as a player back in his younger days and as a college football coach now. Wasserman believes that Coach Prime, a sports figure worth well over $45 million, was hired on the basis of that, along with the potential that this could also help with recruiting, in order to build a college football program.

But as Wasserman already stated, he doesn`t seem to see any interest from Sanders when it comes to enticing high school recruits to join his programs. He mentioned how the Buffs' head coach has been admirable as he built his program through the portal, but also expressed frustration that the NFL legend is not living up to his recruiting potential.

Deion Sanders and recruiting

While what Wasserman says could be argued endlessly, there are still several instances of Deion Sanders being linked to various issues regarding recruiting in the past — and one doesn`t need to dig deep to find out.

Last year, Coach Prime was called out by fans online for his seemingly out-there recruiting criteria. He said:

"Quarterbacks are different. We want mother-father, dual parent. We want a kid to be 3.5 (GPA) and up, because we want them to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all because he has to be a leader of men. There's so many different attributes in what we look for."

"Offensive lineman-defensive lineman the opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he's on free lunch, I mean, like I'm talking about just trying to make it. He tryna rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight."

He also notably called out rival schools for apparent "negative recruiting tactics" against Colorado, alleging that some schools are telling high school recruits that he`ll soon be leaving Boulder (via Sports Illustrated). In other words, it might not make sense for young players to come to the Buffs looking to play under Coach Prime, when he`s apparently not even going to stay, as rumors say.

Either way, this issue will continue to be a talking point for Deion Sanders` coaching career until someone — or something — finally puts it to bed.