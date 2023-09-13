Popular CFB analyst thinks Jerry Jones would be thrilled to have Deion Sanders in his program with Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders is making headlines with a fearless approach to coaching and his statements to the media. Colorado's upset wins against TCU and Nebraska have put his unique coaching choices in the spotlight, with many observers impressed by the team.

Sports analysts Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie discussed Sanders' approach in a segment of ESPN's "The Matt Barrie Show." They believe Coach Prime is the prime candidate for the Cowboys coaching program due to his impressive record.

In the video, Paul Finebaum passionately talks about Coach Prime's star power, comparing it to Nick Saban. He also delved into Deion Sanders' methods of developing a better team.

Matt Barrie also praised the Buffs HC and his coaching staff.

"What Deion has done is he has surrounded himself with a staff that is really, really good at football. His offensive coordinator, Sean Lewis, is gonna get a job somewhere. All he's done, Paul, is bring in talent. Make everybody believe roll out in a big-time job comes open," Barrie said.

He further elaborated that Jerry Jones, the owner of the NFL team Dallas Cowboys, would love to have Sanders leading the franchise.

"I said you watch NFL jobs are going to start being ruined to Deion. And don't think for a second Jerry Jones wouldn’t love the Deion Sanders splash in his program with the Cowboys. Hard Knocks, we have to camp out there," Barrie said.

Deion Sanders' views on coaching in the NFL

Deion Sanders has shown he has the ability to turn programs around and motivate players, which has made him a standout. In the world of coaching, his record is potentially paving the way for an NFL coaching career. However, Sanders has a different view on this.

“I just have no desire to coach rich men. I’d rather have an impact on a younger man that needs direction,” Sanders said in the past.

Deion Sanders had a successful career in the NFL, playing for multiple teams over the years. His coaching career began in 2012 and has continued at the high school and college levels. Coach Prime transitioned from Jackson State University to Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022.

Reiterating his take, he said:

“Not one bit. It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me."

While it is likely that we might never see Sanders' coaching stint in the NFL, his coaching style has made him an outstanding candidate even in the big league.