"Pot calling the kettle black": Fans call out Deion Sanders for accusing UVA of stealing as transfer portal drama gets real

Deion Sanders is losing a few more players in the spring transfer portal, coming at a difficult time for the Colorado program. Several key stars of the 2024 campaign, including Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. However, two freshman OL Cash Cleveland and WR Adrian Wilson have also departed from Boulder through the transfer portal.

On Thursday, 'Well Off Media' shared a video on YouTube showcasing one of the team's practice sessions. After the training, Deion Sanders called out the Virginia Cavaliers football team for allegedly trying to poach one of his players.

The player in question is safety Carter Stoutmire. Before this, Isaiah Agustave also decided to leave the Buffs through the spring transfer portal. According to reports, he already had a meeting with the Cavaliers on Thursday and might potentially play for them this upcoming season.

"Virginia, you got to stop," Coach Prime said. "I let you have one. I ain't saying nothing about it. Come on now. Come one. We let you have one. I ain't saying nothing about it."

Fans took to the comments to react to Deion Sanders' accusations about the Virginia Cavaliers. They felt that Coach Prime was acting like a hypocrite.

"Pot calling the kettle black," one fan commented.

"I'm sure he doesn't tamper at all lol," this fan said.

"From the team with like 80 transfers," another fan wrote.

"Yeah gotta watch out for UVA," another fan said sarcastically.

"U doin same!!" another fan wrote.

"Thought it was all about Louis and Lambos Coach Prime," this fan wrote.

Amid these transfers, Deion Sanders has to prepare his team for the upcoming spring game, scheduled for April 19 at Folsom Field.

RJ Young supports Deion Sanders receiving $54 million contract extension

In just two seasons, Coach Prime transformed the Buffs from a 1-11 program to a potential playoff contender. The program decided to offer him a five-year contract extension worth $54 million. This keeps him in Boulder through 2029 and gives him a few more years to work towards potentially winning a conference title and a national championship.

Last month, YouTuber RJ Young shared his thoughts on Deion Sanders' contract extension. According to him, Coach Prime deserves the multi-million-dollar payout because of his significant contributions to the program.

"You watch Colorado because of Deion Sanders. There's not another coach in all of college football who can make that claim," Young said. "You are watching for the guy on the sideline. We don't do it that way......Deion is a much different kind of coach, a modern CEO of a coach." (TS- 0:10 onwards)

There are a lot of expectations for the Buffs this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how far they can go this year with a revamped roster and coaching staff in place.

