$45M-worth Deion Sanders pens warm message to his "favorite child" on special day and it's not Shedeur

Deion Sanders took a moment from offseason practice for a special reason. The $45 million-worth Colorado Buffaloes coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth) shared a heartwarming post for his daughter Deiondra Sanders on her auspicious day. On April 17, Coach Prime's daughter celebrated her 33rd birthday and her first after becoming a mother.

Along with his son Bucky, Deion Sanders shared a thoughtful and emotional post for Deiondra Sanders on Instagram. In the video, Coach Primed sang Happy Birthday to his daughter.

He also expressed how proud he was of her becoming a mother. Coach Prime also stated that he will always stand as one of her pillars of support throughout her life.

"HAPPY BLESSED PEACEFUL BIRTHDAY to MY Favorite Child @deiondrasanders! I Love you, I'm proud of You and what God is about to do with you and thru you is a TRUE TESTIMONY! Watch GOD Show up and Show Out!" Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Deiondra gave birth to her son, Baby Snow, last month in August. He was born on the same date as his grandfather, Deion Sanders. The Colorado coach was delighted with the coincidence and expressed his gratitude during a press meeting.

"That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday." Deion Sanders said. "Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"

Since the birth of Baby Snow, Coach Prime has embraced his role as a doting grandfather.

In February on the We Got Time Today show, he and his daughter Deiondra Sanders finally introduced Snow to the world with a face reveal. Before that, they kept his face hidden in every post about him on social media.

Deion Sanders shares heartwarming post with grandson Baby Snow

After leading the Buffs to a 9-4 record during the 2024 season, Deion Sanders spent some time with his family. This included creating special memories and moments with his grandson, Snow.

In February, Coach Prime shared a series of photos playing with his grandson on the couch. Sanders also shared snippets of himself feeding Snow through a baby bottle.

"I'm so blessed it's impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you've afforded me. Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN!" Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Coach Prime will have a new family member cheering him on during his third stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech in August.

