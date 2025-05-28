"Prayers up" - Baylor legend Robert Griffin III pens emotional message for Alex Foster after heartbreaking death

Former Baylor Bear star Robert Griffin III has paid tribute to Alex Foster, a defensive lineman for the Bears who has died.

Ad

On Wednesday, Griffin wrote on X:

"Prayers up for the family, teammates and friends of Baylor Defensive Lineman Alex Foster. Alex passed away at the age of 18 overnight. So much more life to live 🙏🏾."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reports have stated that Foster died overnight while in Mississippi. CBS reporter Sheyan Jeyarajah later reported that his cause of death was from a shooting.

"I can tragically confirm that Baylor football's Alex Foster died on Wednesday in a reported shooting," Jeyarajah tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Foster never played a game for the Bears. During his true freshman year last season, he was redshirted.

However, he has been training with the team and attended practice sessions this year in order to prepare for the upcoming season. Foster was tipped to be in contention for a spot in the defensive line this year.

He was Baylor's top-ranked recruit from the 2024 class and played high school football at St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Mississippi.

Ad

He chose Baylor over numerous top schools like the Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks, both of whom were heavily interested in the player.

Read more" "May his memory be eternal!”: CFB fans send heartfelt condolences to Baylor football’s Alex Foster following sudden death at 18

Bears athletic director and coach share joint statement on the passing of Alex Foster

Baylor Bears vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mack Rhoades and coach Dave Aranda have paid tribute to Alex Foster with the following joint statement:

Ad

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family. Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come.

"In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex's memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program."

Despite never being able to play a competitive snap on the field, Foster will remain in the minds and hearts of the Baylor team and its fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More