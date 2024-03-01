Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes gave a big update on the future of the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 has been decimated by college football realignment, as the conference is down to two schools, Oregon State and Washington State.

However, the NCAA has given them a two-year grace period to try and figure it out, but Barnes makes it clear the focus is on joining a Power 5 conference.

“Priority one is to join an existing power conference. Option two is to build back a power conference with the Pac-12 banner,” Barnes said, via The Athletic.

“An option might be what we call a reverse merger that might include adding existing Mountain West and the like. But that all needs to be developed over the next several months while keeping an eye on the landscape.”

Oregon State and Washington State’s football programs reached an agreement to play at least six Mountain West games in 2024, but in 2025, it's uncertain what will happen.

“Times like this, we pull together and we fight together and it’s sort of galvanized us,” Barnes said. “That’s what it’s done. I’m sort of built in a different way. This stuff energizes me. As much as folks say it’s an impossible task, it’s not.

"We intend to be a Power 5 program in the future. Whether that’s build back or join an existing conference, that’s our goal. Our sight is laser-focused on that.”

Oregon State could join MWC

The most likely outcome for Oregon State and Washington State is a reverse merger with the Mountain West Conference.

The schools will play an MWC schedule, and a reverse merger with the Pac-12 is something that does intrigue Commissioner Gloria Nevarez.

“The survival and protection of the league was a priority,” Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez told The Athletic.

“We wanted to make sure what happened to the Pac-12 didn’t happen to us... They’re great schools. They look like us and have a lot of nonconference games with us anyway."

Oregon State and Washington State are still discussing their next moves. However, the two will play a MWC schedule in 2024.