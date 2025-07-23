Proud dad Coach Prime keeps his word to son Shilo Sanders as Hall of Famer makes wholesome appearance at Bucs training camp 

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had the opportunity to coach his kids, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, for the past several seasons. However, with both Shedeur and Shilo starting their NFL careers, the family will no longer be together in Colorado.
While Coach Prime will not be coaching his kids next season, he is still supporting them. He promised earlier in the offseason that he would visit the training camps for both players, starting with Shilo Sanders. On Wednesday morning, video was posted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers X account of the Hall of Famer as he made an appearance at the Bucs' training camp, supporting Shilo.
Shilo Sanders was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He watched as three days went by and no teams selected him. However, shortly after the conclusion of the draft, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He is getting his opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Throughout the offseason, Shilo has shown through many of his videos that he is taking full advantage of this opportunity. He is working hard to ensure that he is in the best shape possible to earn a spot on the Buccaneers roster this season.
Coach Prime visits Shilo Sanders despite his ongoing health issues
While it is not surprising that Coach Prime would take the time to visit and support his son at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, the circumstances make it extra special. The Hall of Famer has struggled with an undisclosed health issue this season. It even forced him to miss Colorado's annual football camps in June. Despite that, he flew to Tampa to support his son.
In a video posted on the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel on Sunday, Deion Sanders provided an update on his health, admitting he is not fully recovered.
"You know I’m still going through something," Sanders said. "I ain’t all the way recovered."
In the video, Deion Sanders can be seen stepping into an ice bath and participating in various athletic activities. It appears that he is on the way to full health but he has still not revealed what the health issue he was dealing with was.
Sanders has dealt with many issues related to blood clots in recent years. It even resulted in him needing to have two toes in his left foot amputated in 2022.
