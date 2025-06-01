Proud dad Lane Kiffin shares glimpses of 18 Y/O daughter Presley's biggest moment from her graduation day at Mater Dei high school

Lane Kiffin shared one proud moment from his time off the football field, as his daughter, Presley Kiffin, graduated from Mater Dei High School this weekend.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach posted a story on Instagram on Saturday to commemorate the occasion. It included a video of the moment Presley is called up to get her diploma.

Lane Kiffin's story of Presley Kiffin receiving her high school diploma. - Source: Instagram/@thereallanekiffin

Presley is the coach's second daughter. She's two years younger than Ole Miss student and social media star Landry, and two years older than Knox, Lane's youngest child.

Lane Kiffin has been the coach at Ole Miss since 2020. He led the Rebels to a 10-3 record and a victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. The Rebels were in the running for a College Football Playoff spot, but a late-season loss to Florida left them on the outside looking in.

Lane, who has built a strong program in Oxford, is the son of former NFL coach Monte Kiffin.

Presley Kiffin plays in Powder Puff game before going to her father's former school in California

Before ending her time at Mater dei High School, Presley Kiffin played in the traditional powder puff game, a traditional flag football game that serves as a farewell to seniors.

After graduation, Presley will go to a team Lane Kiffin has coached. However, it will not be in Oxford, Mississippi, but in Los Angeles, California, where she will enroll at USC.

Lane Kiffin was the coach of the USC Trojans, a job he held from 2010 to 2013 while filling in for Pete Carroll, who bolted for the NFL. He finished with a 28-15 record at the school after the program was hit with multiple sanctions during Carroll's tenure.

As for Presley, she has posed with the school's volleyball uniform. She's the only Kiffin sibling who won't be in Mississippi and will rather play with the Trojans starting next season.

Just like her sister, Landry, Presley Kiffin also enjoys posting dance videos on social media and has a passion for fashion.

