Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hosts grand graduation dinner with son Knox Kiffin, shares warm snaps on IG

Lane Kiffin is gearing up for his sixth season with the Ole Miss Rebels. Since taking over as the head coach in 2020, he has put up a 44-18 overall record. Last season, the Rebels finished with a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Amidst his offseason preparations with the team, Lane Kiffin hosted a grand graduation dinner with his son Knox for his daughter, Pressley. Per SI.com, the youngest of the Kiffin clan is headed to play volleyball for the USC Trojans as a freshman in 2025. On Friday, the Ole Miss head coach shared a series of snippets on his Instagram story.

The photos showcased Lane Kiffin out on a fancy dinner with his son. In one story, we see Knox posing with a smile on his face. Another photo showcased a "Congrats Grad" card on the table.

Check out Kiffin's stories shared on Instagram below:

Credits: Kiffin's IG story

Knox Kiffin and his other sister, Landry, are staying in Mississippi along with their dad and mom, Layla. The Ole Miss head coach reconciled with his ex-wife after their divorce back in 2016.

Knox will be attending Oxford High School for his sophomore year. Just like Lane Kiffin, he has a passion for the game of football and is a prospect for the recruiting class of 2028.

According to reports, he has already received several offers from teams like FIU, Georgia State, Western Kentucky and SMU, among others. Before arriving in Oxford, he played one season for Palos Verdes, where he put up 19 passing yards in three games.

Lane Kiffin opens up about life so far at Oxford

Last month, the Ole Miss head coach shared his honest thoughts on living in the city of Oxford. He opened up about living a fast-paced life in Alabama and how things have changed over the years.

Kiffin also spoke about his transition to Oxford while heaping praise on the city's passion for the game of football.

"This has been a big change for me coming here..." Kiffin said via The Rebel Walk on X/Twitter. "And so, I got to see Oxford through a different lens because I was initially here just as a head coach. Then I got to see it as a parent. I got to see the value of the people here. And that really helped me change a lot too because I would say I kind of always moved fast.

"I was sitting in L.A. and South Florida and then coming here, it's a lot slower. And that was really good for me. And so, it's been an awesome time," he added.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia State on Aug. 30.

